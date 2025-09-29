The final trailer for Disney’s highly anticipated animated film Zootopia 2 dropped on September 29, building excitement for its worldwide release on November 26, 2025. The sequel to the 2016 hit sees the return of the beloved duo after nine years – Judy Hopps, the brave bunny cop, and Nick Wilde, the sly but good-hearted fox. This time, the pair find themselves caught in a high-stakes mission to change the negative perception of outcast reptiles. Trouble begins when a snake, banned from entering Zootopia, manages to sneak into the city. Judy and Nick’s efforts to protect it turn them into fugitives in the eyes of the law, setting the stage for a tense and action-packed adventure. ‘Zootopia 2’ Trailer Out: Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde Return With More Banter After 9 Years, Disney Movie To Hit Theatres on This Date.

Watch the Trailer of 'Zootopia 2':

