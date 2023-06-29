Madonna has been discharged from the hospital and is now at home, feeling better after an intensive care stay. The announcement of her illness came from her manager, who revealed that she had been battling a "serious bacterial infection." The 64-year-old pop icon had been preparing for a seven-month world tour scheduled to start soon, but it has been postponed due to her health condition. Madonna was transported to her New York residence in a private ambulance. The Celebration tour was intended to commemorate her 40-year journey in the music industry and was set to kick off in Canada in two weeks, followed by performances in 45 cities worldwide. Madonna Hospitalised: Singer In ICU Due to 'Serious Bacterial Infection', Postpones Upcoming Celebration Tour.

