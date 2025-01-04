Weeks after sparking breakup rumours with her boyfriend Akeem Morris, Madonna has now shifted the discussions to her engagement with her recent social media post. The Queen of Pop sent fans into a frenzy with speculations that she could be engaged by flaunting a giant diamond ring on her left hand. The 66-year-old music icon took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from the New Year's party in which she was accompanied by her boyfriend and six children: Sons Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, and daughters Estere Ciccone and Stella. In one of the pictures, fans spotted Madonna showing off her huge diamond ring as her boyfriends smiled while looking at it. The singer-songwriter is yet to make the news official. ’Can Somebody Set Madonna and Leonardo DiCaprio Up?: Netizens React to Queen of Pop’s Alleged Breakup With 28-Year-Old BF Akeem Morris.

Madonna’s New Year Photos Hint at Engagement With BF Akeem Morris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)