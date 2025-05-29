Alphonse Puthren's Premam completes 10 glorious years today! The movie, which was released on May 29, 2015, marked the acting debut of the talented Sai Pallavi and catapulted her to instant fame. Her unforgettable chemistry as Malar with Nivin Pauly’s George David became iconic. The Malayalam film also starred Madonna Sebastian and Anupama Parameswaran in key roles. George David’s journey through different stages of love, the beautiful message of friendship and bonds, paired with its heartwarming songs, left a lasting impression, making it one of the most beloved romantic films in Mollywood. On the special occasion, Nivin Pauly took to his Instagram handle to share some unseen photos from the film’s sets. Along with it he shared a heartfelt note which read, "Here's to the magic of @puthrenalphonse ,the memories we've created, and the everlasting impact of "Premam". Let's continue to celebrate love, friendship, and the beauty of cinema for many more years to come!" Check out his post below. Did You Know Dulquer Salmaan Was the First Choice For Premam And Not Nivin Pauly?.

Nivin Pauly Celebrates 10 Years of ‘Premam’ With Unseen Photos from Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nivin Pauly (@nivinpaulyactor)

