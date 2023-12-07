Emma Myers, renowned for her role in Netflix's acclaimed series Wednesday, has secured a deal to headline Warner Bros and Legendary's Minecraft movie. Myers is no stranger to success. Her ongoing involvement in Netflix's Family Switch alongside Ed Helms further solidifies her status. Joining an impressive cast, including Jason Momoa and Danielle Brooks, Myers ventures into the world of Mojang's Minecraft, the highest-selling video game. Filming is scheduled to commence in New Zealand by month's end. Minecraft: Jason Momoa To Star in Warner Bros’ Live-Action Movie.

Emma Myers Joins The Cast Of Minecraft:

