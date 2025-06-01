Netflix has unveiled the opening six minutes of Wednesday Season 2, revealing that its gothic protagonist, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), has been captured by a serial killer portrayed by Haley Joel Osment. The chilling footage shows the killer's macabre doll collection before flashing back to Wednesday's journey to this predicament, including a darkly humorous airport incident. The preview culminates in Wednesday's daring escape from her captor with the help of Thing. The first part of Wednesday Season 2 will arrive on Netflix on August 6, 2025, while the second part of the series will drop on September 3, 2025. ‘Wednesday 2’ Season 2 Part 1 Teaser Trailer: Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams Returns To Do Her ‘Best Work in the Dark’.

Watch First Six Minutes of 'Wednesday' Season 2:

