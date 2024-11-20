Joining the growing list of video games adapted into films is Minecraft, featuring Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen in the main roles. A new trailer for A Minecraft Movie was recently unveiled, showcasing Black as the iconic master builder, Steve. In the trailer, Steve assembles a group of misfits from the real world, including Momoa’s Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, a former "1989 Gamer of the Year," to protect his cherished "wonderland of blocks" from dark forces. These threats, naturally, include blocky skeletons and zombies! ‘A Minecraft Movie’ Teaser: Jack Black and Jason Momoa Bring Real Emotion to the Overworld’s Bizarre Cubic Wonderland in This Live-Action Adaptation (Watch Video).

Watch the New Trailer of 'A Minecraft Movie':

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)