After watching the trailer of Night Swim, you'll think twice before entering a pool in the dark. Produced by James Wan and Jason Blum, the sneak-peek into the upcoming horror film shows a terrifying water creature lurking in a swimming pool. Based on the trailer, the story follows a family's unsettling presence that haunts their new home, transforming their idyllic summer into a nightmarish ordeal. The cast of the film includes Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle and Gavin Warren. Night Swim Trailer: Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon Encounter a Sinister Presence in Their Swimming Pool in Blumhouse’s Next Supernatural Horror (Watch Video).

Watch Night Swim Trailer:

