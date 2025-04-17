Thunderbolts, the second Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film of 2025 (following Captain America: Brave New World), is set to hit US cinemas on May 2 (May 1 in India), and Marvel has unveiled its final trailer. The preview firmly establishes Florence Pugh’s Yelena as the emotional core of the film, delving into her grief over the loss of her sister, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), the original Black Widow. The trailer also offers glimpses of Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) in action, Geraldine Viswanath getting some dialogues, and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes dispensing hard-earned wisdom. ‘Thunderbolts’ Trailer: Who Is Sentry? All You Need To Know About Marvel’s Mysterious New Villain Played by Lewis Pullman.

Watch the Trailer of 'Thunderbolts':

