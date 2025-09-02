One of the most popular episodes in the first season of Marvel's animated series What If...? was the one based on the Marvel Zombies storyline (by Robert Kirkman and Sean Phillips). This particular episode depicted many Avengers succumbing to a zombie outbreak, and the survivors having to fight them. Capitalising on the acclaim for that episode, Marvel has now produced a dedicated animated mini-series titled Marvel Zombies. In this new series, it's not just iconic Avengers like Captain America, Hulk, and Hawkeye who have turned into zombies due to a virus outbreak, but also formidable supervillains such as Thanos. Now, the responsibility falls upon younger superheroes like Spider-Man, Shang-Chi, Ms Marvel (Kamala Khan), Yelena, Kate Bishop, and Blade Knight, among others, to put a stop to them. The first trailer for Marvel Zombies has been released, and the four-episode series is slated to premiere on Disney+ on September 24, 2025. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Set Leaks Tease Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell’s Rumoured Cameos in Robert Downey Jr’s Upcoming Marvel Film – Reports.

Watch the Trailer of 'Marvel Zombies':

