Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon may not have won any awards at the Oscars this year, but that didn't stop the director Martin Scorsese from grooving to Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" performance. A video circulating online captured the legendary director getting into the groove while watching Ryan Gosling's stellar performance of "I'm Just Ken." Scorsese couldn't help but giggle and sway along to the Goslin's performance. Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling Gives an Iconic Performance on I’m Just Ken From Barbie; Emma Stone and Margot Barbie Join the Fun (Watch Video).

Martin Scorsese Reacts to Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ Performance:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

