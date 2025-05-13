Samuel French, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Actor, Dies at 45 Due to Cancer

Hollywood actor Samuel French, best known for portraying the FBI agent CJ Robinson in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon (2023), died on Friday (May 9) following a long battle with cancer. He was 45 at the time of his passing. The sad news of his passing was confirmed by Samuel French's friend and collaborator, Paul Sinacore, who helmed his final acting performance in the upcoming film Townpath. French was also a part of notable television shows, including Fear the Walking Dead and Texas Rising. Charley Scalies, ‘The Wire’ and ‘The Sopranos’ Actor, Dies at 84 After Alzheimer’s Battle.

