Hollywood lost one of its best as legendary actor Paul Sorvino has passed away at the age of 83. With tributes pouring in for the late actor, one specific moment has caught the eyes of many fans. In a very endearing Oscars moment, when Mira Sorvino won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for starring in Mighty Aphrodite, she dedicated the award to her parents which caused Paul Sorvino to break down. Paul Sorvino Dies At 83: Veteran American Actor Was Best Known For His Roles In Goodfellas, Law & Order And More.

Watch The Video:

favorite paul sorvino moment is hands down when mira dedicated her oscar win to him and he instantly turned into a puddle 💕 rip my sensitive king pic.twitter.com/476kwPJFZy — keaton kilde (@keatonkildebell) July 25, 2022

