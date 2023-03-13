Every year the Oscars has an In Memoriam segment that honours actors as well as other cast and crew members who passed away. The segment showed a beautiful video of many notable figures while Lenny Kravitz sang "Calling All Angels". John Travolta also gave a touching speech before it began, and held back tears while referencing his Grease co-star Olivia Newton John. But netizens were not all happy with the segment because it seems many names were left out like Anne Heche, Paul Sorvino, Charlbi Dean, Kevin Conroy, Tom Sizemore, Robert Blake, Chaim Topol. The Academy said that “more than 200 filmmakers, artists and executives” will be memorialized in an extended photo gallery on the Academy’s digital magazine. This was a way to extend the televised list. But netizens were not satisfied with this tribute. Oscars 2023: From Everything Everywhere All At Once, RRR to The Elephant Whisperers, Here's Where You Can Watch 95th Academy Award-Winning Movies Online in India.

Stars Left Out of In Memoriam Segment

Anne Heche, Leslie Jordan, and Tom Sizemore were among those noticeably left out of the #Oscars In Memoriam segment this year. https://t.co/crb6cQWa66 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 13, 2023

John Travolta on Oliva Newton-John

John Travolta choked up when referencing his late 'Grease' co-star Olivia Newton-John while introducing the #Oscars In Memoriam segment, featuring Lenny Kravitz pic.twitter.com/JwQkZMY1hp — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 13, 2023

Kevin Conroy Fans Devastated

The Oscars In Memoriam didn't include Kevin Conroy. So I just want to take second to say Rest In Peace Kevin Conroy 🕊️ (1955 - 2022) pic.twitter.com/JjqGPor2iN — MahvelBoah  (@ThisIsHow1Win) March 13, 2023

Charlbi Dean Fans Are Not Happy

she was the lead in a best picture this year and you dont add her to the in memoriam?!?! RIP charlbi dean pic.twitter.com/TUEYoG4CSZ — sugar lips (@iamsugarlipsss) March 13, 2023

Wishing She Was Here

this award season i can’t stop thinking of charlbi dean who i wish was here to reap the rewards of her great performance in triangle of sadness 🖤 pic.twitter.com/14kpwxHXgX

— 🗡 (@drivcmycar) December 15, 2022

TOS Best Picture Nominee and Yet

Pretty wild how Charlbi Dean from best picture nominee TRIANGLE OF SADNESS was missing from the In Memoriam segment: pic.twitter.com/Eqk2oCJJ6g — Reyna Cervantes (@Jfcdoomblade) March 13, 2023

RIP Charlbi

I want to take a moment to also remember Charlbi Dean, breakout star of TRIANGLE OF SADNESS, who lost her life in August at the age of 32. She was just at the beginning of her acting career and had so much ahead of her. I’m sad the #Oscars failed to honor her. pic.twitter.com/bnDv5SJ16h — Mae Murray (@maeisafraid) March 13, 2023

