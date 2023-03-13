Every year the Oscars has an In Memoriam segment that honours actors as well as other cast and crew members who passed away. The segment showed a beautiful video of many notable figures while Lenny Kravitz sang "Calling All Angels". John Travolta also gave a touching speech before it began, and held back tears while referencing his Grease co-star Olivia Newton John. But netizens were not all happy with the segment because it seems many names were left out like Anne Heche, Paul Sorvino, Charlbi Dean, Kevin Conroy, Tom Sizemore, Robert Blake, Chaim Topol. The Academy said that “more than 200 filmmakers, artists and executives” will be memorialized in an extended photo gallery on the Academy’s digital magazine. This waa way to extend the televised list. But netizens were not satisfied with this tribute. Oscars 2023: From Everything Everywhere All At Once, RRR to The Elephant Whisperers, Here's Where You Can Watch 95th Academy Award-Winning Movies Online in India.

Stars Left Out of In Memoriam Segment 

John Travolta on Oliva Newton-John 

Kevin Conroy Fans Devastated 

Charlbi Dean Fans Are Not Happy

Wishing She Was Here

this award season i can’t stop thinking of charlbi dean who i wish was here to reap the rewards of her great performance in triangle of sadness 🖤 pic.twitter.com/14kpwxHXgX

— 🗡 (@drivcmycar) December 15, 2022

TOS Best Picture Nominee and Yet

RIP Charlbi 

