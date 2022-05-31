Rachel Zegler, who was seen in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, has been cast as Lucy Gray Baird in Hunger Games prequel titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Earlier to this announcement, Rachel had taken to Twitter and penned a cryptic message saying, "Listen up….. can y’all grow restfully? are you becoming an individual resting decisively?" The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: Tom Blyth Roped In to Play Young Snow For Lionsgate's Hunger Games Prequel.

Check It Out:

Rachel Zegler will star in 'Hunger Games' prequel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' 🪶

She'll play singer & District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird, mentored by Coriolanus Snow pic.twitter.com/QYcpgWqYqi

— Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 31, 2022

