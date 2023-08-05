Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton have been in a relationship since 2018. As per latest reports, the Bohemian Rhapsody stars have broken up after dating for five years. According to a report by The Sun, Rami and Lucy have not been seen together after the BAFTA Awards that was held earlier this year. A source was quoted as saying, “They were together for a long time but had grown apart.” On the other hand, the separation ruomours fuelled after the Oppenheimer actor was spotted with another woman while they were heading to Bruce Springsteen concert in Hyde Park last month. The two actors have not issued any statement yet. Bohemian Rhapsody Star Rami Malek Can't Stop Kissing Girlfriend Lucy Boynton As He Wins An Oscar For Best Actor (Watch Video).

Rami Malek And Lucy Boynton Breakup

