In a tragic incident off Bequia, St Vincent, American actor Christian Klepser, known as Christian Oliver, and his two daughters, Madita and Annik, aged 10 and 12, lost their lives when their plane crashed into the Caribbean waters. The pilot, Robert Sachs, also perished in the crash. Klepser, 51, featured in notable films like Speed Racer and Valkyrie, with a recent role in the Indiana Jones series. Flight Risk: Topher Grace, Michelle Dockery Join Cast of Mel Gibson’s Upcoming Film.

