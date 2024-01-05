Actors Topher Grace and Michelle Dockery have boarded the cast of suspense thriller film Flight Risk, to be directed by Hollywood star Mel Gibson. The movie, which is set up at Lionsgate, will feature Mark Wahlberg in the role of a pilot transporting a dangerous criminal (Grace) for trial. Mel Gibson Birthday: From Mad Max, Lethal Weapon to Braveheart – 8 Iconic Dialogues of the Oscar-Winning Actor As He Turns 65!.

As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem. The film is based on the 2020 Black List script by Jared Rosenberg.

Topher Grace and Michelle Dockery Join Mark Wahlberg in Flight Risk:

According to American news outlet Deadline, Davis Entertainment and Gibson and Bruce Davey's Icon Productions are the producers. Flight Risk is Wahlberg and Gibson's maiden collaboration as actor-director. The duo recently starred in biographical drama Father Stu.