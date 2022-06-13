Kathleen Kennedy confirmed a while back that the next Star Wars film will be that of Taika Waititi's. Aside from that, we haven't gotten much of an update on the project. However recently, the director confirmed that he is still in the middle of writing the script. Waititi is trying to make sure that he can get the feel of Star Wars right. Thor Love and Thunder: Taika Waititi Trolls Twitter's Hilarious Auto-Caption Tech for Wrongly Subtitling the Marvel Trailer.

Check Out The Source:

Taika Waititi is 'still writing' his #StarWars film "I’m still coming up with the ideas and story-lining it and just wanted to make sure that it feels like a Star Wars film" (via @screenrant) pic.twitter.com/kOhlFjM0K1 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)