Star Wars Battlefront II (Star Wars Battlefront 2) witnessed a massive surge in players, breaking Steam's all-time concurrent player count. Star Wars Battlefront II was launched on November 17, 2017, 8 years ago and seeing this popularity, the fans expect to see Star Wars Battlefront III (Star Wars Battlefront 3). However, IGN reported that the sequel would not be coming out any time soon, but there could be a Battlefront II remastered, likely arriving in 2027-28.

Star Wars Battlefront II Broke All-Time Concurrent Player Record on Steam

Star Wars Battlefront 2 broke its all-time concurrent player count on Steam today The game is 8 years old and has not been updated for the past 5 years pic.twitter.com/BR3CuFebTw — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 23, 2025

