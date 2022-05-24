Thor: Love and Thunder had it's new trailer premiere and it has been turning heads since its debut. With automated captions being a thing now, sometimes the tech can have a hard time understanding the accents, and end up providing the wrong transcript for what's being said. Director Taika Waititi turned this into quite the funny bit on Twitter as he trolled the sites automated captioning tech. Thor Love And Thunder Trailer: Christian Bale’s First Look As Gorr The God Butcher In Chris Hemsworth-Starrer Impresses Twitterati.

Check Out the Twitter Thread Below:

As Far as Death Threats Go... This One Was Quite Casual...

Lol if the robots are planning to take over the world they're going to need to learn different accents. Nice one, @twitter technology! pic.twitter.com/p2fatrqKdr — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) May 24, 2022

Some Feelings are Sensing...

From Dad Bought to What! We Need Answers!

Went From Dad Bought to Goddard...

Same Energy as "Incoherent Screaming"

It's Always Been About the Grape...

This movie is gonna be a wild ride for the hearing impaired. pic.twitter.com/Qfk8vi610l — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) May 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)