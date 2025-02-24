The trailer for Andor Season 2 is finally here, and it looks like the new season of Disney+'s acclaimed Star Wars series will be packed with more action and thrills. While Season 1 streamed in 2022, the SAG-AFTRA strikes halted the production of the highly anticipated Season 2 of the popular sci-fi drama. Andor is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will span 12 episodes following the events leading to Rogue One. Apart from Diego Luna and Stellan Skarsgård, the upcoming season will also feature Genevive O'Reilly, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller, among others. Excited to catch more of Cassian Andor's rebellion against the Empire? Watch the second season of Andor on Disney+ on April 22, 2025. Andor Season Finale Review: Diego Luna’s Star Wars Spinoff Concludes With a Spectacular Bang! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Andor’ Season 2:

