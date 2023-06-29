Actor Taron Egerton has made an announcement that he will be taking a break from social media for the remainder of the year, aiming to break free from the addictive cycle he has found himself in. The renowned Kingsman star took to Instagram on Thursday to share his decision, expressing a desire to be more present with himself and his loved ones. Egerton acknowledged the difficulty of breaking away from the addictive nature of social media and saw this as a personal commitment to change. He revealed that excessive scrolling has hindered his ability to be fully present, engage in activities like reading, watching movies, and spending quality time with loved ones. Taron Egerton Displays Plenty of Skin As He Grooves to ‘More Than a Woman’ in Only a Towel (Watch Video).

Check Out The News Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taron Egerton (@taron.egerton)

