Sing 2 trailer is out! The musical-comedy film is the sequel to 2016 film Sing. The synopsis of the animated flick reads, "Sing 2 combines dozens of classic rock and pop hit songs, electrifying performances, breathtaking artistry and Illumination’s signature humor and heart into the definitive feel-good cinematic event of the year." The sequel will feature characters voiced by Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Chelsea Peretti and Bono. The movie will hit the big screen in the US on December 22, 2021.

Watch The Trailer Below:

