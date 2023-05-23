Taylor Swift no doubt has fans all around the world and many fans, not just Taylor's but other celebrities' too, show their love and support in creative ways. A recent video from the Philippines for example has been making rounds on Twitter. Why you ask? Well, Taylor's fans packed out a mall there to watch a drag show recreation of her Eras Tour and it seems everyone was having an absolutely enchanting (pun intended) time. Taylor Swift Has The Cutest Reaction To Her Piano Playing On Its Own During Foxborough Concert.

Watch Taylor's Eras Tour Recreated in Drag:

Taylor Swift fans in the Philippines packed out a mall to watch a drag show recreation of her ongoing ‘Eras’ tour. pic.twitter.com/6v480ZTA7H — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 23, 2023

