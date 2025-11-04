Six crew members were killed after a Philippine military helicopter carrying out disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi crashed in Agusan del Sur on Tuesday, November 4, Radyo Pilipinas 1 said. The Presidential Broadcast Service reported that a search and recovery team later found the wreckage of the Super Huey helicopter on Mindanao island, along with six bodies believed to be those of the pilot and crew members. The identities of the victims are being withheld until their families are notified. Philippines Bridge Collapse: Piggatan Bridge in Cagayan’s Alcala Collapses, Multiple Trucks Stranded (Watch Video).

6 Killed After Philippines Helicopter Crash Amid Typhoon Kalmaegi Rescue Mission

