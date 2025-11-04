Six crew members were killed after a Philippine military helicopter carrying out disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi crashed in Agusan del Sur on Tuesday, November 4, Radyo Pilipinas 1 said. The Presidential Broadcast Service reported that a search and recovery team later found the wreckage of the Super Huey helicopter on Mindanao island, along with six bodies believed to be those of the pilot and crew members. The identities of the victims are being withheld until their families are notified. Philippines Bridge Collapse: Piggatan Bridge in Cagayan’s Alcala Collapses, Multiple Trucks Stranded (Watch Video).

𝟔 𝐏𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐘 𝐒𝐀 𝐏𝐀𝐆𝐁𝐀𝐆𝐒𝐀𝐊 𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐑 𝐇𝐔𝐄𝐘 𝐇𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐀 𝐀𝐆𝐔𝐒𝐀𝐍 𝐃𝐄𝐋 𝐒𝐔𝐑 – 𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐎𝐌 Nasa anim na bangkay ang narecover mula sa bumagsak na Super Huey helicopter ng Philippine Air Force sa bayan ng Loreto, Agusan del Sur,… pic.twitter.com/yKUrWxbkh6 — Radyo Pilipinas (@radyopilipinas1) November 4, 2025

A Philippine Air Force helicopter deployed to conduct damage assessment following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino encountered an "air mishap" on Tuesday afternoon in Agusan del Sur. The aircraft was part of a flight of four helicopters that departed from Davao and was en route to… — Philippine News Agency (@pnagovph) November 4, 2025

