The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snake's first official look is out and it stars Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler as Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird looking towards the sky. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to hit theatres by Nov. 17, 2023. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: Peter Dinklage To Feature in Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games Prequel.

Check Out the Film's First Look Below:

this is a story about love. and we love all kinds of things we don’t trust. here's your 1st look at HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES. pic.twitter.com/2SWpMnx9ZL — Lionsgate (@Lionsgate) August 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)