The 97th Academy Awards, also known as Oscars 2025, is set to take place on March 2 at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Ahead of the prestigious ceremony, The Academy has unveiled its fourth slate of presenters, featuring Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield and Rachel Zegler. Joining them on the list are Hollywood stars Dave Bautista, Harrison Ford, Samuel L Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher and Zoe Saldaña. Meanwhile, Conan O’Brien, comedian and podcaster, is gearing up to host the Oscars for the first time. Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Lisa Set to Perform; Full List of Presenters for 97th Academy Awards Revealed.

Oscars 2025 Presenters List

Meet your fourth slate of presenters for the 97th Oscars. Watch the Oscars LIVE Sunday, March 2, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu, with Conan O’Brien hosting. Expect the unexpected—only at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/Tv8LOTzAMx — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 26, 2025

