Disney dropped a full-length trailer of their upcoming live-action adaptation of the studio's 1937 classic, Snow White. Hunger Games star Rachel Zegler steps into the blue corset and yellow skirt as she faces off against the Evil Queen, played by Gal Gadot. Apart from spectacular glimpses of the magical world, the trailer also offers a sneak peek at Zegler's mesmerizing vocals. Directed by Mark Webb, Snow White is slated to release on March 21, 2025. ‘Snow White’ Teaser Trailer: Rachel Zegler’s Classic Disney Princess Faces Off Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen and Her Magic Apple (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Snow White’:

