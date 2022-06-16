Brian Cox is set to voice the King of Rohan in the upcoming anime film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. The film is set 183 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and will focus on the bloody saga behind Helm's Deep. The film releases in theatres on April 12, 2024. Amazon’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Ring of Power Teaser Unveiled at Super Bowl 2022 (Watch Video).

