The final season of Succession is finally upon us, and fans are in awe of the premiere. Welcoming back TV's most dysfunction family for one last time, fans are especially praising the dynamic of this season while saying that it starts off on a very high note. Praise in particular is being given to Sarah Snook, who is being highlighted as a standout of the episode. Succession Season 4 Streaming Date and Time: How to Watch Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong's HBO Drama Series Online.

Definitely Should be Studied!

the way SUCCESSION took the most disgustingly wealthy, self-involved and pitch-black evil family of buffoons and turned them into television's most tragic and deeply felt characters is a magic trick that's going to be studied for the next decade — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) March 27, 2023

Missed Them!

I MISSED THE ROY SIBLINGS SO MUCH #Succession pic.twitter.com/z4bH5qiZe1 — succession lockdown (@JOELSMILLRR) March 27, 2023

Will Never Recover...

#Succession It's only episode 1 and I already will never recover from this pic.twitter.com/40D4c0qs9q — Nyrotike (@nyrotike) March 27, 2023

Her Best Performance!

Sarah Snook giving her best performance of the series in the premiere, with 9 more eps to go. HBO needs to stop playing and run her as Lead Actress. I’m sick of her being snubbed as Supporting. She’s going to kill this season and deserves the push. #SuccessionHBO #Succession pic.twitter.com/RgSKRTpswR — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) March 27, 2023

Pure Art!

This scene is pure art. Sarah Snook & Matthew Macfadyen’s performances are so beautifully devastating. I'll never get this frame out of my head. #Succession pic.twitter.com/Y0vq3muOJV — Avery Thompson (@avery__thompson) March 27, 2023

Definitely Getting Her That Emmy!

Sarah Snook we are getting you and that baby in your belly that Emmy next year PLEASE BELIEVE.#Succession4 #SuccessionHBO #Succession pic.twitter.com/tBuLetSVLc — Kenny (@kennysroys) March 27, 2023

