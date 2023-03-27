Indian fans woke up at 6:30am in the morning only to find out that Succession Season Four was nowhere available on Disney+ Hotstar. Well, if you don't know the reason, then don't worry, there is an explanation. Disney+ Hotstar is currently set to move out all of its HBO content starting from March 31, 2023. Since Succession is an HBO show, all of its already available three seasons will disappear from the streaming service as well. Hence, season four isn't streaming on the platform. This surely has disappointed many fans who are showing their on frustration on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets. All HBO Content, From Game of Thrones to Succession, to Leave Disney+ Hotstar From March 31.

Happy Monday Indeed...

Happy Monday to all and especially those who can suggest ways to watch Succession S4 in India. Please come through with recs on where to stream. — Gauri Bansal (@gaurib_) March 27, 2023

A Few More Days and No Succession at All...

No Succession in India :⁠,⁠-⁠) pic.twitter.com/cIOSma9HGJ — Aditya Singh (@adeityaa) March 27, 2023

If Monday's Couldn't Get Any More Worse...

Woke up at 6am hoping Succession S4 would stream on @DisneyPlusHS But nope. It’s nowhere in India. Looked up everywhere. pic.twitter.com/mdZXNGQEN4 — Vizard (@Vizard_IO) March 27, 2023

It's An Exclusive Member's Club...

india peeps tell me y’all woke up at 6:30 to watch succession — sapun (@sapunintended) March 27, 2023

A Logan Move Indeed...

