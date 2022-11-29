In an era where Winnie the Pooh is set to receive a horror-slasher parody, The Grinch has also joined the league of iconic children characters being reimagined as grotesque characters. The first trailer for The Mean One showcased that perfectly as The Grinch just won't steal Christmas this time around, but will probably steal your life too. Starring David Howard Thornton, Krystle Martin and more, The Mean One directed by Steven LaMorte releases on December 9, 2022. Winnie the Pooh- Blood and Honey Trailer: Rhys Waterfield’s Slasher Film Starring Disney’s Popular Characters Is Bound To Make You Frit! (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer:

