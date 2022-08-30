The Pale Blue Eye is an upcoming gothic thriller that focuses on a series of murders in 1830 being investigated by a detective, with a young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe. Christian Bale stars as the main lead named Augustus Landor. Here is his first look from The Pale Blue Eye. Christian Bale Reveals He Had Tons of People Laugh at Him and Say ‘That’s Just Not Going To Work’ Over the Idea of Playing a Serious Batman.

Eerie Yet Exciting

First look at Christian Bale in Scott Cooper’s ‘THE PALE BLUE EYE’. The gothic thriller follows a detective investigating a series of murders in 1830 with a young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe. The film releases on January 6 on Netflix & in select theaters on December 23. pic.twitter.com/3ue18Rptjy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 30, 2022

