In Maggie Gyllenhaal's upcoming film The Bride, Christian Bale steps away from his superhero roles to portray the man-made monster, Frankenstein. Opposite him, Jessie Buckley takes on the role of the titular bride. Gyllenhaal, both writer and director of the film, recently shared a sneak peek of the upcoming Warner Bros production on social media, showcasing Bale's transformative performance and offering a glimpse into the reimagining of this timeless tale. Thor Love and Thunder: Taika Waititi Calls Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher Marvel's Best Villain!.

Maggie Gyllenhaal Shares Pics Of Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley

