Marketing is a huge part of any film and show, and to get a word about it, you have to make sure you make a great first look with its trailer and a poster. To celebrate exactly that, we have The World Trailer awards, that celebrate excellence in promos. With the second annual World Trailer Awards taking place, let's take a look at all the winners. SAG Awards 2023 Winners: Everything Everywhere All At Once Take Max Trophies Home; Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser Win Big - See Full List!

Check Out the List of Winners:

World Trailer Awards Winners Include ‘The Batman’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Wednesday’ & More – Watch Full Ceremony https://t.co/Kpv21IdtnS — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)