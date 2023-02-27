29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles to honour the year's best acting performances. Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the evening with four wins, according to Variety, a US-based media house. It nabbed the best ensemble prize at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. It also broke records, becoming the biggest film winner in the history of the show, sweeping nearly every category. SAG Awards 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis Kisses Michelle Yeoh on Lips After Winning Award for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (Watch Video).
The award ceremony was streamed on Netflix's official YouTube channel.
Check out the full list of winners here. SAG Awards 2023: Jessica Chastain in Gown Trips on Stage on Her Way to Receive Trophy (Watch Video).
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Sam Elliott – 1883
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jessica Chastain - George and Tammy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abott Elementary
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Top Gun: Maverick
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Stranger Things