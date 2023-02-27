29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles to honour the year's best acting performances. Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the evening with four wins, according to Variety, a US-based media house. It nabbed the best ensemble prize at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. It also broke records, becoming the biggest film winner in the history of the show, sweeping nearly every category. SAG Awards 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis Kisses Michelle Yeoh on Lips After Winning Award for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (Watch Video).

The award ceremony was streamed on Netflix's official YouTube channel.

Check out the full list of winners here. SAG Awards 2023: Jessica Chastain in Gown Trips on Stage on Her Way to Receive Trophy (Watch Video).

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Sam Elliott – 1883

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Chastain - George and Tammy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abott Elementary

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Top Gun: Maverick

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Stranger Things