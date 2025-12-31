The Sikkim State Lotteries will shortly announce the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery results of today, December 31. It is worth noting that the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery results will be announced from Gangtok in Sikkim. Those who purchased tickets for the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery can check the results and winning numbers here. Lottery players can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names of the Sikkim lottery will be declared soon. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Regal Wednesday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore.

Dear Regal Wednesday Lottery Result of December 31

