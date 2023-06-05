Transformers: Rise of the Beasts had its early reactions come out and it looks like we might have a winner on our hands here. Transformers films in general don't really have that good of a reputation among critics and audiences, however, it looks like that might change because many are calling Rise of the Beasts an "enjoyable" entry which easily is one of the franchise's best. Here are some of the reactions. Transformers- Rise of the Beasts: Autobots Ready to Fight Back Aliens in Antony Ramos’ Sci-Fi Action Film, Check New Poster!

Awesome!

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS is the most enjoyable Transformers film since the first. Does away with the juvenile humor & excessiveness of the Bay films. Gets bogged down by silly exposition & cheesy dialogue but the new characters are likable & the final battle was awesome. pic.twitter.com/IeYK8qrYkp — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) June 4, 2023

Epic!

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has everything I wanted in a Transformers movie. Massive, epic, action sequences. Easter Eggs & nods to the originals. Mirage & Noah are hilarious and the "new" Charlie & Bumblebee. The end left my jaw on the floor! #Transformers #riseofthebeasts pic.twitter.com/J9ROGidVBu — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) June 5, 2023

Super Fun!

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS is super fun. Big surprise at the end!#Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts pic.twitter.com/n0oXFcMBVl — Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) June 4, 2023

A Fun Addition!

‘TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS’ is such a fun addition to the #Transformers franchise. It’s a huge upgrade from the Bay films, an action-packed flick full of heart and soul, a great time for old and new fans. Anthony Ramos and Pete Davidson shine. Full review next week! pic.twitter.com/MtYUDp5aYv — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) June 1, 2023

A Satisfying Blockbuster!

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is a satisfying blockbuster. The human element of the movies is never what you’re there for, but with this one it doesn’t get in the way of what we all really want. It’s easily the second best movie in the series. #Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts pic.twitter.com/i6JPV0BhtZ — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) June 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)