Autobots are ready to roll out again. Are you? Recently, the makers of action film released a new poster and it is a killer. The poster shows, Optimus Prime in the front and joined by Bumblebee and others bots. The film will see the Autobots team up with the Maximals to defeat the incoming threat of Unicron to save Earth. The film is all set to releases in theatres on June 9, 2023. Transformers Rise of the Beasts: Runtime for Anthony Ramos' Sci-Fi Action Film Revealed - Check Inside!.

Check Out The Poster Here:

New poster for ‘TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS’. pic.twitter.com/3pN3ZK27PD — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)