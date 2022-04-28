Recently the production of Fast X received a huge blow as director Justin Lin decided to step down from production a few days after filming citing creative differences. Now it's being reported that Universal is losing $600,000 to $1 Million everyday due to not having a director on set as cast is stuck in a limbo. The studio currently is looking for a replacement director for Vin Diesel's action adventure film. Fast X: Justin Lin Steps Down as Director Days After the Film Went Into Production.

Check Out The Source Below:

Universal is estimated to be spending $600,000 to $1 million every day without a replacement director for 'FAST X' due to keeping cast and crew in limbo. (Source: https://t.co/0oT7yXW9C0) pic.twitter.com/GXYjeKOb0V — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)