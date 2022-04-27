In a shocking turn of events, Justin Lin recently announced that he is withdrawing from his duties as a director and will no longer be a part of Fast X. While the director, who has previously directed F9: The Fast Saga, as well as several other entries in the popular film series, said that he will still remain a part of the franchise as a producer. The reason for his exit was not stated in a note shared on the official page of the film. Fast X: Vin Diesel Reveals New Title Logo As the Team Begins Shooting for the Film.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

