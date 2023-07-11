Timothée Chalamet took to Instagram and shared an exciting teaser for the upcoming trailer of Wonka which will officially release tomorrow! In the short clip he shared, the text "Wonka" can be seen flashing on screen followed by "Trailer Tomorrow", as Timothée's voice is heard in the background. Wonka Extended Trailer: CinemaCon 2023 Reveals Hugh Grant As Oompa Loompa in Timothee Chalamet’s Musical Drama.

View Timothée's Insta Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)