A wild claim has surfaced online on Wednesday, April 3, claiming that Kylie Jenner is pregnant again and this time with her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's baby. The claims are doing rounds on the internet, suggesting that the couple are expecting their first child together. The source? well the rumours actually started after Daniel Tosh claimed on his podcast show that the couple are expecting their first baby together. In The Tosh Show, Daniel Tosh also revealed that Kylie has filmed a pregnancy reveal video, which will be a part of The Kardashians' season finale episode. "Here's something crazy. I went to the grocery store in Malibu, and I was talking to an employee there. I tried to avoid it, but I was talking to this guy, and I said, 'Why were you guys closed yesterday?' He goes, 'Well, I'm not supposed to discuss it, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show, was filming their season finale here yesterday,'" Tosh claimed in the podcast, as quoted by Us Weekly. Kylie Jenner’s Driver Crashes Into Kris Jenner’s Rolls Royce at Launch Party of Her New Soda Venture (Watch Video).

Kylie Jenner Pregnant?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamaraazzi (@mamaraazzi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)