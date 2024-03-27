Warner Bros Studios has signed a long-term deal with actor Timothée Chalamet after box office successes like Wonka and Dune. Chalamet made history by starring in the top two movies in just eight months, proving his popularity. According to Variety, this new deal will let him work on other projects but gives Warner Bros first dibs on supporting his latest ideas. Dune–Part Two Review: Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya’s Film Is a ‘Masterpiece’! Early Reactions Hail the Visuals and Performances in Denis Villeneuve’s Sci-Fi Epic.

Timothee Chalamet And Warner Bros Strike New Deal

