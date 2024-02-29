"I lost my mind," revealed the Willy Wonka impersonator hired for a widely criticised chocolate factory experience that recently shut down amid angry customer demands for refunds. Comedian Paul Connell, who played Willy Wonka at the gig, described the experience as chaotic, "I played Wonka non-stop for three and a half hours, losing track of where I ended and the character began." He also emphasised its failure to deliver on expectations, "There should have been a chocolate fountain, but I never saw it... there wasn't even any chocolate at the chocolate experience!" Wonka Review: Early Reactions Call Timothée Chalamet Magnetic, Intoxicating, and Perfect in This Sweet Chocolate Saga!

Watch Comedian's Viral Video:

