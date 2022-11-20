A video from BLACKPINK’s “Born Pink” Tour in Los Angeles is going viral. It shows Jisoo aka Kim Ji-soo and Camila Cabello performing together on stage on latter’s track titled “Liar”. The crowd can be seen cheering and whistling as the two singers perform together and set the stage on fire with their act. Actor Simu Liu Gets Photographed at BLACKPINK’s Los Angeles Concert, Pics Go Viral.

Jisoo & Camila Cabello At BLACKPINK’s Born Pink Tour

#JISOO and Camila Cabello performing “Liar” together at #BLACKPINK’s show tonight in Los Angeles. https://t.co/ABOfq7QZzu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2022

