BLACKPINK is currently on their 2022 North American “Born Pink” tour and Simu Liu was photographed attending the K-pop group’s concert in Los Angeles. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star was seen attending the show and his pictures from the event have gone viral. The actor was seen dressed in stylish casual outfit for the concert. BLACKPINK’s Rosé Shares a New TikTok Video With Lisa and Jennie From Their New Jersey Concert.

Simu Liu At BLACKPINK’s Concert In Los Angeles

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)