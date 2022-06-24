JK Rowling, the author of the famous Harry Potter books has fallen victim to a hoax. A video was posted online where someone seems to be tricking her into thinking she is speaking to the president of Ukraine. The trickster promises J K Rowling to name libraries in Ukraine after her and asks her other questions as well. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary – Return to Hogwarts: Here’s Why JK Rowling Didn’t Attend the Reunion Special.

J.K. Rowling fell victim to a hoax by someone tricking her into believing she was on Zoom with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. The prankster told Rowling that Ukraine would write “Avada Kedavra” on its missiles and promised to name libraries in Ukraine after her. pic.twitter.com/dBhFLzmYVT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 23, 2022

