Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special is all set to air on January 1, 2022, on HBO Max. With the original cast of the Harry Potter film coming under one roof, the million-dollar question is why the author of the popular HP books, JK Rowling gave a miss to the reunion. Well, we finally have an answer. As reported by EW, Rowling was invited but she didn't attend the same. Reportedly, her team "determined the archived comments from the writer were adequate." "Rowling’s statements about trans people and the controversy swirling around them did not play a part in the team’s decision," the source further added.

Watch Harry Potter Reunion Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)